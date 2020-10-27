How to boost fuel cell electric vehicle R&D

Fuel Cell Vehicles Testing and Validation

Tomas Dehne, Chief Engineer Fuel Cell Testing Technology, AVL | LinkedIn Stephan Lenhart, Senior Product Manager, AVL | LinkedIn

Today’s increasingly strict CO2 restrictions worldwide and the demand for green mobility pose a huge challenge to the automotive industry. Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells offer a huge potential as a zero-emission power source for electrified powertrains. In order to achieve higher vehicle efficiency, the continuous optimization of durability and reliability of fuel cell systems is key. This imposes specific requirements on the test environment to ensure a time and cost efficient fuel cell development.

AVL’s proven and reliable toolchain revolutionizes the development of FCEVs. Thanks to a high-dynamic fuel cell test platform and the user-friendly AVL PUMA 2™ Fuel Cell automation software, time- and cost-effective fuel cell development is made possible.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL experts Tomas Dehne, Chief Engineer Fuel Cell Testing Technology and Stephan Lenhart, Senior Product Manager, provide an overview of AVL’s fuel cell testing solution and how AVL’s unprecedented testing and diagnostic toolchain can support in boosting customers technology learning curve.

Key topics and takeaways: