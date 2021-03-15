How to bootstrap end-entity V2X devices

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

Registering and enrolling V2X end entities such as Onboard Units (OBUs) and Roadside Units (RSUs) in a secured manner to a V2X Public-Key-Infrastructure (PKI) is a critical process that automotive Tier 1s and OEMs must fulfil.

A vital element of the registration and enrollment process is to make it cost-effective without compromising the security and compliance of the global policy requirements.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, ESCRYPT’s Omar Alshabibi explains how to bootstrap a V2X OBU or RSU at the manufacturing plant of an OEM or Tier 1 supplier in the most efficient way, leveraging an existing IT infrastructure setup.

Key topics and takeaways: