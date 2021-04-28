How to identify and resolve timing issues early in the automotive ECU design process

INCHRON

Thanks to INCHRON’s methodology, supported by its powerful Tool-Suite software, developers of embedded software applications can ensure their products fulfill both functional and timing requirements.

Used in both single-core, multicore, and multi-ECU designs, it has been adopted by a wide range of automotive OEMs and tier supplier worldwide. The Tool-Suite allows development teams to select the optimal processor and software architecture for their application based upon the results of comprehensive simulation, worst-case timing and event-chain analysis, automated optimization, and visualization and analysis of CPU traces.

Since INCHRON was founded in 2003, our consulting team has made significant contributions to more than 180 successful customer projects.

website