How to identify and resolve timing issues early in the automotive ECU design process

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
SoftwareTesting and Validation

Olaf Schmidt, Business Development Manager, INCHRON

Difficult-to-resolve, sporadic issues often delay automotive projects shortly before SoP. However, it is possible to identify the cause of such problems up to 12 months earlier by addressing timing methodically from the beginning of the project.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Olaf Schmidt explains INCHRON’s three-step method that helps automotive teams resolve timing problems long before they appear in hardware.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • How timing issues manifest themselves in automotive ECU designs
  • How to determine timing issues in hardware
  • How to factor-in timing early in the software architecture design process
  • How existing customers benefit from defining timing requirements early on

Meet the experts

Olaf Schmidt

Business Development Manager, INCHRON