How to use artificial intelligence to automate vehicle user interface tests

Borislav Nazarski, Testing and Validation Expert, Elektrobit

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished. We’ll be using Zoom to deliver this webinar. Trouble registering? Please contact us.

In-vehicle human machine interfaces (HMI) need to meet a growing number of customer expectations, delivered on a unique and intuitive user interface (UI). This results in increased complexity and a higher probability of errors during development. Assuring the quality of such systems requires greater effort and increased costs, as UI tests easily fail.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Borislav Nazarski, EB’s testing and validation expert explains how to overcome the challenges involved in automating UI tests.

Key topics and takeaways: