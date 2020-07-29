How to use artificial intelligence to automate vehicle user interface tests
Borislav Nazarski, Testing and Validation Expert, Elektrobit
In-vehicle human machine interfaces (HMI) need to meet a growing number of customer expectations, delivered on a unique and intuitive user interface (UI). This results in increased complexity and a higher probability of errors during development. Assuring the quality of such systems requires greater effort and increased costs, as UI tests easily fail.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Borislav Nazarski, EB’s testing and validation expert explains how to overcome the challenges involved in automating UI tests.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Impact of rising customer expectations for HMI such as infotainment systems and instrument clusters that deliver an increasing number of controls, functionalities and variations such as brands, skinning and languages
- Different test approaches available for UI testing
- How artificial intelligence (AI) can help during UI testing