How to use artificial intelligence to automate vehicle user interface tests

,  10am CET | 1:30pm IST
Artificial IntelligenceConnected VehiclesIn-Vehicle EntertainmentTesting and SimulationUser Experience

Borislav Nazarski, Testing and Validation Expert, Elektrobit

In-vehicle human machine interfaces (HMI) need to meet a growing number of customer expectations, delivered on a unique and intuitive user interface (UI). This results in increased complexity and a higher probability of errors during development. Assuring the quality of such systems requires greater effort and increased costs, as UI tests easily fail.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Borislav Nazarski, EB’s testing and validation expert explains how to overcome the challenges involved in automating UI tests.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Impact of rising customer expectations for HMI such as infotainment systems and instrument clusters that deliver an increasing number of controls, functionalities and variations such as brands, skinning and languages
  • Different test approaches available for UI testing
  • How artificial intelligence (AI) can help during UI testing