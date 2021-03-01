Know your automotive data storage use case

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Data storage should not be an afterthought in designing your system. The use case for NAND flash in vehicles has evolved from read-intensive to write-intensive or read/write-intensive.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Western Digital’s Russell Ruben explains how knowing how the system reads and writes and anticipating the growing workload challenges that your system must manage over time is critical to understanding the storage device’s lifespan.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Why it is essential to know your data storage use case and workloads
- How Western Digital can help determine the useful life based on your workload
- Gain insight into features that will help the host regulate the health of the storage device