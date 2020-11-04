Managing connected vehicle data with gateway technology
Tom Tasky, Director, Intelligent Mobility, FEV North America | LinkedIn
The complexity and number of in-vehicle electronics have grown along with the benefits of connected services. Gateways – a central hub that securely and reliably connects, transfers and translates data across differing vehicle networks – have become critical for prototyping and proof-of-concept vehicle builds.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, FEV‘s Tom Tasky discusses how gateway technology can be used to provide safe and accurate communication throughout, including offboard data science and cloud-based development.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Reduced vehicle development time
- Supports all major OEM vehicle networking protocols
- Integrates CE and other devices into the vehicle
- Rapid prototype controls development supporting custom hardware/software development
- A low-cost, user-friendly alternative to traditional off-the-shelf solutions
- Enabler for cloud-based development and data science