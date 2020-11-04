Managing connected vehicle data with gateway technology

Tom Tasky, Director, Intelligent Mobility, FEV North America | LinkedIn

The complexity and number of in-vehicle electronics have grown along with the benefits of connected services. Gateways – a central hub that securely and reliably connects, transfers and translates data across differing vehicle networks – have become critical for prototyping and proof-of-concept vehicle builds.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, FEV‘s Tom Tasky discusses how gateway technology can be used to provide safe and accurate communication throughout, including offboard data science and cloud-based development.

Key topics and takeaways: