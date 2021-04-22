Next-generation true-solid-state LiDAR for integration and series applications

XenomatiX

XenomatiX is the first company to offer true solid state lidar solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) and road digitization.

The company designs and builds products and software that enable precise real-time 4D-6D digitization and an understanding of a vehicle’s surroundings, empowering applications that lead to safer and more comfortable vehicles.

XenomatiX provides customized series production lidar modules, called X-Module for ADAS and AD. 6D Road Scanning offers road survey equipment, services, and road quality analysis tools. The company’s true solid state lidar provide unequalled object detection and tracking, free space detection, road profile measurement and localization capabilities, based on reliable mature technology components.

XenomatiX’ partnership with Tier 1 suppliers and automotive companies include, amongst others Marelli, AGC, Siemens, Imec, Septentrio, Cosworth, TOYO, JAT and Shanghai ZK.

