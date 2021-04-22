Next-generation true-solid-state LiDAR for integration and series applications

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
In this free, 60-minute webinar, XenomatiX CEO Filip Geuens unveils the company’s next-generation XenoLidar X for automotive and industrial applications.

XenoLidar X is small, fast, delivers high resolution with low power consumption, and is suitable for integration and series applications. It comes in two versions: Xact for mid-range and Xpert for long-range.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • It’s all virtual: from software specification to ECU integration and validation
  • The importance of having a virtual ECU available in the MiL and SiL environment
  • Functional safety tests performed in a virtual open-loop environment
  • High fidelity, real-time simulation models enabling closed-loop virtual validation

Meet the experts

Filip Geuens

CEO, XenomatiX