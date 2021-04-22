Next-generation true-solid-state LiDAR for integration and series applications

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, XenomatiX CEO Filip Geuens unveils the company’s next-generation XenoLidar X for automotive and industrial applications.
XenoLidar X is small, fast, delivers high resolution with low power consumption, and is suitable for integration and series applications. It comes in two versions: Xact for mid-range and Xpert for long-range.
Key topics and takeaways:
- It’s all virtual: from software specification to ECU integration and validation
- The importance of having a virtual ECU available in the MiL and SiL environment
- Functional safety tests performed in a virtual open-loop environment
- High fidelity, real-time simulation models enabling closed-loop virtual validation