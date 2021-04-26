Power hardware-in-the-loop solutions to expand test coverage of modern power electronics

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

Power electronics are critical in the modern automotive landscape and have made possible the electromobility revolution. Power hardware-in-the-loop testing (HIL) solutions address the need to test modern power electronics at full power.

In this free, 60-minute, Ren Fang of dSPACE discusses compact, high efficiency, turnkey solutions to power HIL testing with up to one megawatt (MW) capability.

Also showcased are the latest power HIL solutions from dSPACE, which can increase test coverage of power electronics while lowering the total cost of ownership compared to traditional dynamometer setups.

Key topics and takeaways: