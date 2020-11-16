Safe and efficient driving solutions using V2X communications
Sherif Matta, ADAS/AD Connectivity Manager, FEV | LinkedIn
Siddhartha Yedida, Senior Connectivity Engineer, FEV | LinkedIn
In V2X communications, vehicles communicate wirelessly with everything (vehicles, roadway infrastructures, pedestrians) around them.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, FEV‘s Sherif Matta and Siddhartha Yedida discuss the role of V2X communications in road safety, traffic efficiency and associated energy savings.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Insight into V2X communications
- Different V2X use cases
- V2X communications to achieve safe and efficient driving