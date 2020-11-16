Safe and efficient driving solutions using V2X communications

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
In V2X communications, vehicles communicate wirelessly with everything (vehicles, roadway infrastructures, pedestrians) around them.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, FEV‘s Sherif Matta and Siddhartha Yedida discuss the role of V2X communications in road safety, traffic efficiency and associated energy savings.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Insight into V2X communications
  • Different V2X use cases
  • V2X communications to achieve safe and efficient driving