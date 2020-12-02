Servitization opportunities for automakers with a future-ready service delivery platform
The automotive industry is undergoing a paradigm shift, and new future mobility technologies and trends are disrupting the traditional car sales and ownership model. As a result, automakers are rethinking their business models and looking to adopt servitization to enhance consumer value.
There is a need to go beyond traditional telematics solutions and embrace a future-ready, scalable, API-led servitization architecture. Thus, a well-orchestrated digitalization approach combing in-vehicle architecture with cloud technologies will boost the servitization for carmakers and help them realize the potential.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, KPIT’s Omkar Panse outlines how automakers can leverage connectivity, IoT, and digitalization to harness the vast amount of data generated by modern vehicles, and take advantage of the revenue growth opportunities offered by data-driven services.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Servitization opportunities for automakers
- Different aspects of servitization
- Limitations and inadequacies of the current approach
- Explained: a future-ready, API-led service delivery platform and architecture