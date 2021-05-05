Software solutions for easier vehicle testing on the track

,  9am Detroit | 3pm Stuttgart
DataTesting and Validation

Dr. Nikolaus Keuth, Senior Product Manager, AVL | LinkedIn

Vehicle testing and validation on the test track can be time-consuming due to the number of manual processes involved.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Dr. Nikolaus Keuth discusses an in-vehicle testing software solution that expedites the process and reduces the time spent on the track by eliminating numerous manual elements.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • How structured process and data management helps to reduce data handling times by up to 60%
  • How to manage work orders, fleets and results to gain complete traceability and ISO 27001 compliance
  • How to automate processing based on results and metadata to increase vehicle utilization and reduce the number of test drives required