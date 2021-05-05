Software solutions for easier vehicle testing on the track

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Vehicle testing and validation on the test track can be time-consuming due to the number of manual processes involved.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Dr. Nikolaus Keuth discusses an in-vehicle testing software solution that expedites the process and reduces the time spent on the track by eliminating numerous manual elements.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How structured process and data management helps to reduce data handling times by up to 60%
- How to manage work orders, fleets and results to gain complete traceability and ISO 27001 compliance
- How to automate processing based on results and metadata to increase vehicle utilization and reduce the number of test drives required