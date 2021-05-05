Software solutions for easier vehicle testing on the track

AVL

With more than 10,400 employees, AVL List GmbH is the world’s largest independent company for the development, simulation and testing of all types of powertrain systems (hybrid, combustion engine, transmission, electric drive, batteries, fuel cell and control technology), their integration into the vehicle and is increasingly taking on new tasks in the field of assisted and autonomous driving as well as data intelligence.

The company was founded in 1948 with the headquarters in Graz, Austria. It provides industry-leading technologies and services based on the highest quality and innovation standards to help customers reduce complexity and add value.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

website