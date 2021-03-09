Structured automotive cybersecurity testing on an ethernet example

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
The latest UNECE regulations on automotive cybersecurity management, design and verification create the need for a structured cybersecurity testing process and a new, innovative approach to automating the testing procedure.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Stefan Marksteiner and David Tromba explain how to structure cybersecurity testing in an automotive environment. The experts also discuss approaches to semi-automated cybersecurity testing at an industrial-grade level and illustrate them in a hands-on automotive ethernet example.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Why manual testing is not enough
- An approach to comparable and efficient cybersecurity testing for automotive systems
- How to automate the cybersecurity testing process
- How to verify aspects of an automotive ethernet network’s integrity