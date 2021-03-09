Structured automotive cybersecurity testing on an ethernet example

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
Stefan Marksteiner, Senior Technology Scout Cyber Security, AVL | LinkedIn

David Tromba, Senior Penetration Tester, AVL

The latest UNECE regulations on automotive cybersecurity management, design and verification create the need for a structured cybersecurity testing process and a new, innovative approach to automating the testing procedure.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Stefan Marksteiner and David Tromba explain how to structure cybersecurity testing in an automotive environment. The experts also discuss approaches to semi-automated cybersecurity testing at an industrial-grade level and illustrate them in a hands-on automotive ethernet example.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Why manual testing is not enough
  • An approach to comparable and efficient cybersecurity testing for automotive systems
  • How to automate the cybersecurity testing process
  • How to verify aspects of an automotive ethernet network’s integrity