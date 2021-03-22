Sustainable solutions along the vehicle life cycle: the production phase

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
When designing vehicles for the future, there is no bypassing sustainability. In this free, 60-minute webinar, the Dow MobilityScience™ team reveals how material science can help vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers lower the environmental footprint of vehicle production.
The team outlines numerous measures, such as enabling lower energy use in factories, simplifying product application and incorporating recycled materials.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Aimed at engineers, designers, and sustainability managers
- Understand how Dow’s solutions can help the automotive sector advance sustainability and become a circular industry
- Explore how Dow’s material scientists can help to enable a lower carbon footprint in vehicle production
- Areas of focus: car body (exterior, interior), lighting (headlamp, rear lamp), powertrain, and powertrain electronics