Synchronizing and processing high-bandwidth data in ADAS and automated driving development applications

Nicolas du Lac, CEO, INTEMPORA | LinkedIn

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

Modern methods for developing, testing and validating complex software functions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD), such as perception, positioning, and decision-making, require vast amounts of sensor data to be gathered. Once the data is collected, it must be post-processed for AI algorithm training and validation so that functions can be executed in real-time in the field.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Intempora CEO Nicolas du Lac discusses how RTMaps software, and potentially other technologies from the dSPACE data-driven development toolchain, can help engineers across the various stages of the development and testing cycles – from data collection to “as-fast-as-possible” data replay, including real-time execution in vehicles.

Key topics and takeaways: