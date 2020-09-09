The faster way to test and validate your ADAS and automated driving applications

Thorsten Weißert, Product Manager, EB Assist ADTF | LinkedIn Jochen Messner, Product Expert EB Assist ADTF | LinkedIn

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

The development of ADAS and automated driving applications requires software to handle a massive amount of data in real-time from multiple, different sensor sources, including radar, lidar and camera.

In this free webinar, 60-minute webinar, experts from Elektrobit share insights into the EB Assist ADTF 3 testing and validation tool, which captures, time-stamps, synchronizes and replays data to speed up the ADAS / AD development process, from prototype to serial production.

Key topics and takeaways: