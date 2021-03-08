The future of autonomous and electric vehicle acoustics: how to create a quiet, comfortable ride

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
As autonomous and electric vehicle trends grow in the automotive industry, changing noise sources are causing consumers to demand higher comfort levels. Consequently, OEMs are being challenged to offer more sustainable ways to tackle dampening at various frequencies, temperatures and applications.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, the Dow MobilityScience™ team provides detailed insight into polyurethane and acrylic solutions that can overcome these challenges.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Dow MobilityScience as a key solution partner for acoustic solutions in mobility, addressing changing acoustics requirements in electrified, autonomous, shared and connected cars
- Acoustics polyurethane and acrylic materials that enable damping at different temperatures and broad frequency range while fulfilling fire resistant standards
- Flexibility in design and application through sprayable liquid acrylic sound damping technologies