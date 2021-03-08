The future of autonomous and electric vehicle acoustics: how to create a quiet, comfortable ride

Dow

Dow is a global leader in material technologies and innovation, serving customers throughout the value chain.

Our materials add proven reliability and efficiency for sealing, protecting, adhering, cooling, and enhancing technologies across wide range of segments.

Digitalization and a drive towards a low-carbon economy is disrupting value chains. Connected, autonomous, shared, and electric vehicles present challenges for everyone in the industry. It’s time we worked even more collaboratively to create new solutions.

MobilityScience™ is a platform organized and designed to bring the full power of Dow to the transportation industry. We are a leading material science technology provider for industry-specific innovation and customized development, bringing industry expertise, technical support, and a global reach and scale to service customers in all regions. Moreover, we bring Dow’s expertise in sustainability, working on carbon management and circular economy solutions to make a better world for tomorrow.

