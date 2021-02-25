The future of light urban mobility: how to transport people and goods more sustainably, quickly and efficiently

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
In this free 60-minute webinar, Ricardo’s Head of Business Development and Strategy, Paul Etheridge considers the challenges and opportunities around urban mobility faced by global OEMs, start-ups and component manufacturers; logistics companies; fleet operators; and local or regional governments.
He will share insight into future light urban mobility solutions and their ability to successfully move people and goods around cities safely, quickly and sustainably.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Insight into Ricardo‘s integrated light urban mobility capability which combines strategic market insight and light vehicle development expertise
- Examples of modes of transport which may provide a future proof light urban mobility solution post COVID-19
- Thought leadership around optimal mobility solutions to meet the needs of consumers and businesses in urban environments, such as delivering increased volumes of parcel and food deliveries
- Discussion of the optimal total cost of ownership models for fleet operators looking to switch to hybrid or electric vehicles
- Expert guidance for start-ups seeking guidance on the intricacies of the sector or help to identify technology or manufacturing partners