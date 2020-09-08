How to optimize electric vehicle battery pack design to prevent thermal propagation

Dr Jörg Kaiser, Team Leader Electronics & Electrification, FEV | LinkedIn

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

Thermal runaway is a key safety aspect for hybrid and electric vehicles, with battery fires representing a threat to people, buildings, and the environment. The first thermal propagation regulation is expected in January 2021, with the GB/T 38031 standard in China requiring a minimum of five minutes of warning for vehicle passengers before fire from a thermal event extends beyond the battery pack or battery venting gas enters the cabin.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, FEV’s Dr Jörg Kaiser discusses a combined simulation and testing process for the optimization of the thermal propagation behaviour in automotive battery packs, which can help to reduce the risk of injury and damage from battery cell thermal runaway, while also saving development time and cost.

Key topics and takeaways: