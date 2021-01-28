Understanding the challenges of HPC architecture implementation

Jan Rüdiger, Senior Manager, Elektrobit | LinkedIn

High-performance computing (HPC) architectures are the key to creating next-generation vehicles – provided you understand their unique implementation challenges.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Elektrobit’s Jan Rüdiger offers first-hand expertise on the latest HPC engineering requirements, advanced integration concepts, proven testing and debugging strategies, and scaled agile framework methods. He also outlines how to leverage product re-use to focus on differentiation.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • HPC architecture
  • Integration concept
  • Scaled agile framework methods
  • Focus on differentiating
  • How to re-use mature products

Meet the experts

Jan Rüdiger

Senior Manager, Elektrobit