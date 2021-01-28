Understanding the challenges of HPC architecture implementation

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
High-performance computing (HPC) architectures are the key to creating next-generation vehicles – provided you understand their unique implementation challenges.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Elektrobit’s Jan Rüdiger offers first-hand expertise on the latest HPC engineering requirements, advanced integration concepts, proven testing and debugging strategies, and scaled agile framework methods. He also outlines how to leverage product re-use to focus on differentiation.
Key topics and takeaways:
- HPC architecture
- Integration concept
- Scaled agile framework methods
- Focus on differentiating
- How to re-use mature products