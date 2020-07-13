Using particle-based CFD simulation to virtualise vehicle body development

Jan Viher, Simulation Engineer, AVL | LinkedIn

Vehicle water wading and rain water management are two of the main liquid-dominated vehicle body problems which, instead of performing high cost real-life experiments, can be simulated in a virtual environment.

Addressing these challenges in a virtual environment requires in-depth engineering expertise and a powerful yet efficient computational tool. Virtual development provides additional insights and makes design variants possible early in the design cycle.

During this webinar, you will discover what makes AVL’s solution ideal for these kinds of engineering challenges, and how simulations can be a real alternative to testing.

Key topics and takeaways: