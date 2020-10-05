Using virtual simulation to achieve maximum validation coverage for ADAS/AD
Dr. Manaswini Rath, Vice President and Global Head, Autonomous Driving, KPIT | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, KPIT‘s Dr Manaswini Rath provides details of how to achieve validation coverage in virtual simulation for ADAS and AD features. Dr Rath also demonstrates how KPIT’s automation framework and scenario library can accelerate validation to achieve coverage.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How 95% of ADAS and AD feature validation is achieved through data-driven virtual simulation methods
- How validation coverage is computed in the virtual simulation
- How to create critical, safety and SOTIF scenarios
- Key considerations in closed-loop simulations
- How data-driven open-loop simulation is performed for sensors (camera, radar, lidar) validation