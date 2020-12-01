Vehicle software innovation and differentiation: focus on what sets you apart

Vehicle architectures are evolving from complex networks of individual electronic control units (ECUs) to a handful of ultra-powerful high-performance computers (HPCs).

In the rapid transition to intelligent and connected vehicles, software differentiation is critical to maximizing ROI. However, equally critical, but perhaps not quite as sexy, is infrastructure. Both pieces of the puzzle are important, but how can you empower your team to focus more resources on the lucrative differentiating software while still prioritizing essential infrastructure projects?

In this free 60-minute webinar, EB’s Dr Sebastian Ohl outlines a new approach to the development and integration of next-generation automotive architectures based on HPC that will save OEMs and Tier 1s time, resources and money, empowering them to focus on more lucrative projects.

