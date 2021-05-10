Vehicle software verification and validation using virtualized ECUs

dSPACE

dSPACE develops and distributes integrated hardware and software tools for developing and testing electronic control units.

As a one-stop supplier, dSPACE is a sought-after partner and solution provider in many development areas of the automotive industry, from electromobility to vehicle networking to autonomous driving. The company’s customer base, therefore, includes virtually all major vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. dSPACE systems are also used in the aerospace and other industries.

With approximately 1,800 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany; has three project centers in Germany; and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, and Croatia.

