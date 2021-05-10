Vehicle software verification and validation using virtualized ECUs

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Joe Cassar of dSPACE discusses the benefits, methods, and processes associated with virtualized vehicle software verification and validation.
Joe will explain how to use existing standards in the simulation and automotive spaces to provide virtualized solutions that mirror testing with real hardware and tool re-use. He will also review the process of virtualizing an ECU along with relevant plant models into a simulation system and provide for test orchestration in the cloud.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Learn how virtual validation can be used to perform software regression testing
- Understand the process and technology for virtualizing ECU software
- Discover the crucial standards associated with ECU software testing on both physical and virtual platforms