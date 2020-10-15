What killer applications will drive V2X safely tomorrow?

Altran

Altran is the world leader in engineering and R&D services. The company offers its clients a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges from concept through industrialization.

Altran has been helping clients develop the products and services of tomorrow for over 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transportation, Industrial & Consumer Products, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. Altran has more than 50,000 employees operating in over 30 countries.

Altran is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17 billion.

