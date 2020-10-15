What killer applications will drive V2X safely tomorrow?
Scott Runner, Global Service Line Leader - Silicon, electronics & embedded systems, Altran | LinkedIn
Dr. Andreas Groh, Director Technology - Silicon, electronics & embedded systems, Altran
Vehicle connectivity is a major enabler for a wide area of new mobility applications and use cases. However, economic or standards environment constraints are creating challenges that cause the industry to hesitate on deploying technologies at scale.
Altran is engaged in helping industrial players build a roadmap to define, select, develop, integrate and support complete V2X solutions. In this free, 60-minute webinar, Scott Runner and Dr Andreas Groh discuss how the company’s combined expertise in automotive, connectivity engineering, cybersecurity and data science can help to monetize V2X beyond road safety.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Explore compelling opportunities for connectivity to step-change the mobility ecosystem
- Learn the benefits and the challenges of combining V2X with other emerging technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities as well as the mobile communication ecosystem
- Understand the role of cybersecurity in ensuring the integrity of communication between the involved entities