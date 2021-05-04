Accelerating vehicle development with NVH simulators

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Sound and vibration are intrinsic parts of the driving experience. Consciously or not, people make decisions and form opinions based on the sound and vibration they perceive from the vehicle.
NVH simulator technology enables the experience of data as sound and vibration through virtual prototypes and simulators, making it easy to communicate and understand NVH concepts, and enable faster decision making with more confidence.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, VI-grade’s Dave Bogema explains how NVH simulator technologies can simplify and accelerate vehicle development, not only for NVH but in concert with other attributes in multi-attribute simulation as well.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How NVH virtual prototypes vastly improve efficiency throughout the development process, from pre-concept to Job 1 and beyond
- How to design and achieve the “right” sound for your vehicle, whether an EV, Hybrid or traditional IC-engine vehicle, using Source-Path-Contribution and Active Sound Design technology
- How to utilize NVH Simulator technology together with other technologies through software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) functionalities
- How the proven VI-grade NVH simulator solution set covers all NVH simulator technology applications and needs and delivers the experience and results required