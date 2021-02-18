Breakthrough in virtual EV battery development – Part 1: cell modelling

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Electric vehicle battery system development is complicated, and engineers face numerous significant challenges, such as:
- Which cell should I use?
- How do I obtain realistic cell performance data?
- How do I fast-charge?
- How do I deal with cell ageing?
In this three-part webinar series, experts from AVL and Batemo explain how to overcome the challenges, regardless if you are a newcomer or a battery specialist.
Part 1
In part one of this three-part webinar series, AVL and Batemo experts discuss how AVL‘s high-precision physical, parameterized and validated battery cell models represent a breakthrough in battery development.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Get to know the significant challenges in battery system development
- Understand the different battery cell modelling approaches
- View a battery cell – from the outside to the electrode microstructure
- Discover how the Batemo Cell Library and AVL CRUISE™ M will enhance your system design
- Learn how to back up your battery system development with simulations properly