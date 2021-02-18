Breakthrough in virtual EV battery development – Part 1: cell modelling

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
Electric Vehicle BatteryElectric Vehicle ChargingElectric VehiclesTesting and Validation

Jürgen Schneider, Solution Manager Virtual Battery Development, AVL | LinkedIn

Dr. Jan Richter, CEO, Batemo GmbH | LinkedIn

Register now

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

Electric vehicle battery system development is complicated, and engineers face numerous significant challenges, such as:

  • Which cell should I use?
  • How do I obtain realistic cell performance data?
  • How do I fast-charge?
  • How do I deal with cell ageing?

In this three-part webinar series, experts from AVL and Batemo explain how to overcome the challenges, regardless if you are a newcomer or a battery specialist.

Part 1

In part one of this three-part webinar series, AVL and Batemo experts discuss how AVL‘s high-precision physical, parameterized and validated battery cell models represent a breakthrough in battery development.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Get to know the significant challenges in battery system development
  • Understand the different battery cell modelling approaches
  • View a battery cell – from the outside to the electrode microstructure
  • Discover how the Batemo Cell Library and AVL CRUISE™ M will enhance your system design
  • Learn how to back up your battery system development with simulations properly

Meet the experts

Jürgen Schneider

Solution Manager Virtual Battery Development, AVL

Dr. Jan Richter

CEO, Batemo GmbH