Breakthrough in virtual EV battery development – Part 2: fast-charging, ageing and cooling

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
Electric vehicle battery system development is complicated, and engineers face numerous significant challenges, such as:

  • Which cell should I use?
  • How do I obtain realistic cell performance data?
  • How do I fast-charge?
  • How do I deal with cell ageing?

In this three-part webinar series, experts from AVL and Batemo explain how to overcome the challenges, regardless if you are a newcomer or a battery specialist.

Part 2

In part two of this three-part webinar series, AVL and Batemo experts put simulation-based battery system development to the test and analyze three examples: fast-charging, cell ageing and module cooling.

The experts introduce the relevant fundamentals and outline straightforward methods you can use to master your development tasks with AVL CRUISE™ M and Batemo Cells.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Learn what can limit the fast-charging of lithium-ion-batteries
  • Understand lithium-plating
  • Get to know the different ageing mechanisms of battery cells
  • See how to age battery cells virtually
  • Learn how to back up your battery system development with simulations properly

