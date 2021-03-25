Breakthrough in virtual EV battery development – Part 2: fast-charging, ageing and cooling

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.



Electric vehicle battery system development is complicated, and engineers face numerous significant challenges, such as:

Which cell should I use?

How do I obtain realistic cell performance data?

How do I fast-charge?

How do I deal with cell ageing?

In this three-part webinar series, experts from AVL and Batemo explain how to overcome the challenges, regardless if you are a newcomer or a battery specialist.

Part 2

In part two of this three-part webinar series, AVL and Batemo experts put simulation-based battery system development to the test and analyze three examples: fast-charging, cell ageing and module cooling.

The experts introduce the relevant fundamentals and outline straightforward methods you can use to master your development tasks with AVL CRUISE™ M and Batemo Cells.

Key topics and takeaways:

