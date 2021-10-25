Digital transformation in simulation and test factories – what are the key levers?

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Simulation and test factories face significant challenges due to fast-changing product portfolios and a strong desire to leverage the value of data produced. These challenges can lead to several isolated initiatives, even though such changes require a holistic vision and strategy to gain the most out of investments.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Stefan Forstner and Harald Petschnik discuss digital transformation trends and initiatives for simulation and test factories, focusing on critical success criteria beyond tools.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How digitalization can further boost test capacity, efficiency and speed up the engineering decision-making processes
- Make smart investments by combining physical and digital test capabilities
- How to adjust the test capacity to meet existing and future product portfolio demands
- Develop a blueprint for holistic digital transformation