Digital transformation in simulation and test factories – what are the key levers?

,  10am Detroit | 4pm Stuttgart
Testing and Validation

Stefan Forstner, Department Manager Data & Process Mgmt. Solutions & Consulting, AVL | LinkedIn

Harald Petschnik, Global Business Development Manager & Consulting, AVL | LinkedIn

Simulation and test factories face significant challenges due to fast-changing product portfolios and a strong desire to leverage the value of data produced. These challenges can lead to several isolated initiatives, even though such changes require a holistic vision and strategy to gain the most out of investments.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Stefan Forstner and Harald Petschnik discuss digital transformation trends and initiatives for simulation and test factories, focusing on critical success criteria beyond tools.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • How digitalization can further boost test capacity, efficiency and speed up the engineering decision-making processes
  • Make smart investments by combining physical and digital test capabilities
  • How to adjust the test capacity to meet existing and future product portfolio demands
  • Develop a blueprint for holistic digital transformation

Meet the experts

Stefan Forstner

Department Manager Data & Process Mgmt. Solutions & Consulting, AVL

Harald Petschnik

Global Business Development Manager & Consulting, AVL