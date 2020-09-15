Electric vehicle battery health and lifetime prediction for first and second life applications
In addition to being a key component and the most expensive part of an electric vehicle, the battery has a limited lifetime. In this free 60-minute webinar, Veronika Obersteiner and Jürgen Schneider from AVL discuss how simulation tools, methods, test solutions and advanced data-driven methods support their customers and partners in the series development of the component and throughout the life of a battery.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Understand the origin and drivers of battery ageing
- Simulate battery ageing with AVL Simulation Suite – from concept phase over the in-use operation to second life
- Monitor, calculate and predict battery life in electric fleets and second life applications
- Thermal management, operation and charging strategy optimization to maximize battery life