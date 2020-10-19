Employing virtual development to understand and inhibit thermal runaway propagation in lithium-ion battery systems

Daniele Suzzi, Lead Engineer HV-Battery & EE Thermal, AVL | LinkedIn Bernhard Brunnsteiner, Lead Engineer Battery Simulation, AVL | LinkedIn

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

The answer to a central question is crucial for the development of safe high-quality batteries: How long can and must a battery withstand a thermal runaway of a cell?

A continuous cell has three possibilities to discard its energy: First, the conductive heat conduction, which can be inhibited by insulation measures. Secondly, the discharge of hot gases, which can be passed through the gas duct and expansion spaces inside the battery to cool down. And finally, the emission of electrode particles, which in turn have to be kept away from other cells and electrical lines.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL‘s Daniele Suzzi and Bernhard Brunnsteiner provide insight into how the company has developed a number of virtual methods to fully analyze all of the processes mentioned. These methods are successfully used by automotive industry stakeholders to determine and optimize the maximum safety time for parking and leaving a battery electric vehicle.

Key topics and takeaways: