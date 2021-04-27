Environmental testing at FEV eDLP: advanced battery development through a one-stop-shop approach

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.



The growth of the global electric vehicle market poses a challenge for high-voltage battery development. Automakers must strive to meet consumer demand for BEVs with optimum range, performance, and safety, but the development and testing process can be costly and time-consuming.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, FEV’s Hans-Dieter Sonntag, Tobias Kaufmann, and Martin Hennebrüder discuss its one-stop-shop approach to high-voltage battery development and testing. The experts also explain how potentially unsafe DUT transportation from one test location to another is made obsolete at eDLP, which conducts all mandatory environmental test stages under one roof.

Key topics and takeaways: