Innovative battery thermal management: reducing total battery cost and improving safety and charging time
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Dr Cedric Rouaud, Julian Dunn and Ieuan Lewis from Ricardo discuss the company’s innovative immersion cooling method, which can reduce total battery cost by up to 5% while improving the charging time by as much as 50%.
The experts also outline the VPD approach, which is helping to make the battery safer by reducing or mitigating the risk of thermal runaway.
Key topics and takeaways:
- An overview of Ricardo’s battery capability
- A virtual product development process for battery development, which reduces project cost and duration by up to 40%
- Thermal management and cooling methods for battery, with a focus on immersion cooling reducing charging time by 50%
- Thermal runaway mitigation by simulations reducing the need for early-stage tests