Intrusion detection for Ethernet-based E/E architecture

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.

As vehicle connectivity increases, new openings emerge for cyberattacks. Consequently, UNECE regulations require that OEMs and fleet operators provide effective security risk management for vehicles throughout their life cycle. One of the critical elements for achieving this is attack detection via IDS in the vehicle.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, ESCRYPT’s Dr. Eng. Siddharth Shukla provides insight into E/E architecture trends, focusing on the benefits and challenges of Ethernet in automotive E/E architectures. Siddharth also explains how to secure Ethernet-based E/E-architecture.

Key topics and takeaways: