Mazda Skyactiv-X and Infiniti QX50 benchmarking program highlights

Christian Speuser, Director & Global Head of Benchmarking, FEV

Benjamin Vogt, Team Leader Gasoline & Hybrid Powertrains , FEV

Christian Wilks, Project Engineer Gasoline & Hybrid Powertrains , FEV

Experts from FEV recently performed a detailed vehicle and engine performance benchmark study on the Mazda Skyactiv-X and the Infiniti QX50 to evaluate the former’s SPCCI combustion system and the latter’s VCR technology.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, FEV’s Christian Speuser, Benjamin Vogt, and Christian Wilks provide insight into the performance of both of these innovative technologies.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Overview of latest gasoline combustion engine technologies
  • Interesting highlights regarding operations strategy and efficiency measurements
  • Valuable information for further engine development and improvement

