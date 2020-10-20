Platform-led software integration for electric vehicles to deal with multi-party development scenarios

KPIT

KPIT is a global technology company with software solutions that help mobility leapfrog towards autonomous, clean, smart and connected future.

With 7000+ Automobelievers across the globe, specializing in embedded software, AI & digital solutions, KPIT enables customers accelerate implementation of next generation mobility technologies.

KPIT is an independent software integration partner bringing scale and dependability to build and integrate software features to accelerate journey through prototype to production.

With development centers in Europe, USA, Japan, China, Thailand and India – KPIT works with leaders in mobility and is present where the ecosystem is transforming.

website