Platform-led software integration for electric vehicles to deal with multi-party development scenarios
Sophia Suo, Head, Electrified Powertrain, KPIT | LinkedIn
Geetha Srinivasan, Subject Matter Expert, KPIT | LinkedIn
Kumara Vardhan Kolli, Subject Matter Expert, KPIT
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Software development for electric vehicles is becoming increasingly complex. Multiple players including OEMs, Tier1s, Tier2s, software stack suppliers, and Semicon chip providers, work on parts of the software for various components, such as the BMS, inverter, charger and VCU.
Bringing all these software pieces together, integrating and then validating them is critical. The process involves dealing with challenges like having the right architecture, multicore optimization, hardware-software compatibility, compliance to AUTOSAR and Functional Safety (ISO26262).
In this free, 60-minute webinar, KPIT‘s Sophia Suo, Geetha Srinivasan and Kumara Vardhan Kolli discuss a platform-led approach for software integration, which can result in seamless integration, improved validation and productivity, and reduced costs over the program lifecycle.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Multi-party involvement in electric vehicle development leads to software integration challenges
- Stakeholders must address challenges such as compliance to AUTOSAR, functional safety, software optimization for memory, boot timing, performance, and multicore
- A platform-led approach can result in seamless software integration and improved productivity
- A software integration partner with years of experience working on numerous production programs can help accelerate the development process