Scaling up virtual ECU testing and validation

To cope with the complexity of new technologies in today’s increasingly connected and electrified cars, stakeholders utilize virtual testing and validation software when carrying out the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) development process.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL experts explain how virtual MiL and SiL integration environments can replace traditional vehicle integration and HiL tests. The experts also discuss how software verification, system optimization and functional safety tests can be performed in a consistent and open development process, from software system design to large-scale virtual validation in the cloud.
Key topics and takeaways:
- It’s all virtual: from software specification to ECU integration and validation
- The importance of having a virtual ECU available in the MiL and SiL environment
- Functional safety tests performed in a virtual open-loop environment
- High fidelity, real-time simulation models enabling closed-loop virtual validation