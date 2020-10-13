Silicone adhesive for lifetime performance in vehicle electrification
Bruce Hilman, Global Segment Leader – Transportation Electronics, Dow | LinkedIn
Brad Tuft, Research Scientist, Dow | LinkedIn
Silicone adhesives have enabled Tier1 automotive electronics manufacturers to deliver highly reliable devices to OEMs for decades. With increasing vehicle electrification and autonomy, silicone adhesives are required to deliver durability across more mechanical designs and functional requirements, all while helping control total cost and providing durable solutions to meet OEM and consumer expectations.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Dow provides an overview of silicone adhesive curing technologies on the market today and describes development trends. In addition, Dow describes matching application-specific requirements with silicone adhesive options, including ensuring appropriate measurement method confirmation to represent realistic environmental operating performance.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Overview of silicone adhesive curing technologies, present and future
- How to navigate application-specific adhesive selection criteria
- How to check adhesion measurement method assumptions for correlation to lifetime operating performance