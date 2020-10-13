Silicone adhesive for lifetime performance in vehicle electrification

Dow

Dow is a global leader in material technologies and innovation, serving customers throughout the value chain.

Our materials add proven reliability and efficiency for sealing, protecting, adhering, cooling, and enhancing technologies across wide range of segments; including mobility and transportation, personal and home care, consumer and electronics, building and construction and chemical processing.

A keyfocus for our mobility and transportation business is the growing need for technologies for E-mobility and battery applications. The ever-changing landscape of the automotive industry trends energizes Dow to provide innovative products, such as silicone that offer solutions for dissipating heat, bond and seal housings, encapsulate components, coat electronics and assemblies, and shield devices from electromagnetic interference.

