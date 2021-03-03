The key to testing lab efficiency: data and process management success stories

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Today’s testing labs, no matter if they cover battery, propulsion or whole vehicle validation, face numerous challenges, including making the best use of all available assets, reducing inefficiencies, keeping downtime to a minimum, and managing the collected data.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Gerald Sammer explains how the AVL Lab Management™ data and process management software solution can improve lab efficiency.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Improve lab productivity by up to 400%
- Achieve 100% legal and process compliance
- Reduce up to 80% of errors caused by manual interaction
- Examples of successful implementations