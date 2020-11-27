Vehicle lightweighting: enabling the shift to aluminum/magnesium car doors through new weatherseal technologies
Dr. Varun Thakur, EMEA Application Technology Leader Transportation, DOW | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
As the automotive industry strives for lower CO2 emissions, one lever OEMs can use to lightweight vehicles is shifting car doors from steel towards lighter metals, such as aluminum and magnesium. However, these metals impact EPDM rubber weatherseals and result in electrochemical degradation.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, Dr Varun Thakur of Dow MobilityScience™ discusses how to overcome this challenge using NORDEL™ EPDM technology and solutions.
Key topics and takeaways:
- What causes electrochemical degradation in weatherseals
- How new technologies in polymer and recipe design can mitigate this effect