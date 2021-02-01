Volkswagen ID.3 electric powertrain – detailed design benchmark

Christian Speuser, Director & Global Head of Benchmarking, FEV | LinkedIn

Alexander Koch, Manager Benchmarking & Cost Engineering, FEV

Ravi Desai, Chief Engineer, FEV | LinkedIn

FEV recently performed a detailed design benchmark of all Volkswagen ID.3 electric powertrain components.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Christian Speuser and Alexander Koch share details of the study, explaining not only how the powertrain architecture looks, but also why.

From general topology to detailed design solutions, attendees will gain insight into the HV battery, electric drive unit, and power electronics of the new Volkswagen MEB platform.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Overview of the Volkswagen ID.3 powertrain architecture
  • Interesting highlights and cost-efficient design solutions
  • Valuable supply chain information

Meet the experts

Christian Speuser

Director & Global Head of Benchmarking, FEV

Ravi Desai

Chief Engineer, FEV