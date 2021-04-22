Achieving emissions compliance and significant carbon dioxide reduction in premium passenger cars

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
In this free 60-minute webinar, Ricardo’s Simon Edwards and Andy Lane will discuss the PaREGEn project, in which Ricardo has worked on lean-burn combustion – a formidable means for reducing the CO2 emissions of new passenger car gasoline engines – but which demands the use of sophisticated emissions control.
The range of technologies is a good basis for the future development and viability of the ICE in a heavily electrified powertrain for such vehicles.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Overview of the PaREGEn demonstrator vehicle technologies which are available now for imminent market introduction
- High brake thermal efficiency leading to low fuel consumption (15% CO2 reduction)
- Next generation aftertreatment for lean gasoline emissions control with 48V EHC and particulate number >10 nm
- Advanced air handling and high energy ignition system to support LP EGR and lean combustion up to λ = 1.55