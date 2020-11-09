Benchmarking the Porsche Taycan’s 800V powertrain and battery
Georg Schrank, Analysis Engineer Vehicle Benchmark, AVL | LinkedIn
Christoph Klement, Development Engineer Battery, AVL | LinkedIn
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL‘s Georg Schrank and Christoph Klement provide an in-depth analysis of the company’s latest benchmarking tests for the 800V powertrain and battery of the new Porsche Taycan.
The experts also discuss AVL‘s comprehensive benchmarking services, which can support current and future development programs by identifying a clear target definition of high performing, reliable and safe electric vehicles and batteries.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How to employ a vehicle benchmarking program and competitive analysis to differentiate and improve the performance of electric vehicles
- How to utilize a comprehensive simulation approach to enhance passive battery safety in case of thermal runaway
- Virtual verification of the effectiveness of design as a countermeasure to thermal propagation
- Efficient test specification and test result analysis supported by simulation
- Method for proper layout of burst discs