CO2 reduction in commercial vehicles – the AVL hydrogen engine

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.



Despite the trend towards increased electrification in heavy commercial vehicles, the internal combustion engine (ICE) will remain the backbone of truck and bus propulsion systems for years to come.

Commercial vehicles will rely on efficiency improvements in diesel engines and the adoption of alternative fuels to reduce CO2 emissions in the medium term. One such energy source will be hydrogen, which EU legislation considers CO2-neutral.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Bernhard Raser and Martin Wieser discuss the company’s hydrogen ICE, which looks set to play a critical role in decarbonizing the goods transport sector.

Key topics and takeaways: