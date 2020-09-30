Emissions optimisation for future powertrain development
Simon Williams, RDE Operations Leader, MAHLE Powertrain
Matt Grove, Principal Thermodynamics Engineer, MAHLE Powertrain
With the proliferation of RDE throughout global emissions regulations tied with increasingly stringent future emissions standards such as EU7, China 6b and SULEV20, there needs to be a shift in the methods used to develop powertrains.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, MAHLE Powertrain‘s Simon Williams and Matt Grove, discuss the company’s RDE process, which when used in conjunction with a transient DoE approach to create accurate particulate number (PN) models, helps stakeholders meet future powertrain development challenges.
Key topics and takeaways:
- MAHLE Powertrain’s view on the latest worldwide CO2 regulations and EU7 legislation requirements for future powertrain development
- Methods for front-loading development programs to improve powertrain testing efficiency and meet the challenge of future legalisation
- MAHLE Powertrain’s transient design of experiments optimisation process linked to model-based calibration methods to demonstrate powertrain program efficiency savings utilising offline calibration optimisation
- Results from customer projects showing a greater than 60% PN reduction over a range of drive cycles utilising the model-based calibration approach whilst reducing time requirements on engine testbed and vehicle