Euro VII new emissions limits: the challenges and solutions
Dave Bennet Chief Engineer, Heavy Duty Propulsion Solutions, Ricardo | LinkedIn
Andrew Auld Principal Engineer, Performance Development, Ricardo | LinkedIn
In this free 60-minute webinar, Ricardo’s Dave Bennet and Andrew Auld present the company’s view on the future direction of Heavy-Duty On-Highway emissions limits in Europe, considering parallel challenges of CO2 improvement, and comparing the European regulations to the currently proposed carbon requirements.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Overview of Ricardo research into how to meet the future challenging standards
- The nature of the challenge for engine OEMs arising from the tighter emissions legislation expected before 2030 plus CO2 requirements
- The requirement for engine upgrades to improve efficiency towards 50%
- The necessity for more efficient aftertreatment solutions
