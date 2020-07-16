How to accelerate the e-drive calibration process

Electric Vehicles Testing and Simulation

E-Drive calibration is done mainly manually on testbeds and takes a lot of time and effort. To achieve an efficient calibration a lot of know-how and activities are needed.

Several variation parameters can influence the performance of the e-drive system; in addition, the temperature condition of the e-drive system needs to be considered throughout the whole calibration process, adding further challenges.

In this free webinar, experts from AVL introduces a calibration process which is optimized for calibration quality and time saving, using an Active DoE approach in combination with a connected toolchain consisting of automation, testing solutions and simulation.

Key topics and takeaways: