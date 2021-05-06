Obtaining accurate gravimetric particle mass weight measurements with software solutions

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Driven by existing and upcoming emission regulations, gravimetric particle mass (PM) measurements are increasingly being pushed to their limits. The knowledge and understanding of these regulations and the underlying weighing process is critical to ensure accurate results.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Arno Schulle and Kurt Engeljehringer explain particulate weight measurement basics and how to reduce or eliminate external influences on results.
Key topics and takeaways:
- The heart of gravimetric PM measurement: calibration and verification
- The weighing environment: clean room conditions and dew point mirror
- The weighing process: regulations and sound engineering judgement