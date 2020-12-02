Overcoming electric motor development challenges with a single dynamic torque and force sensor
David Krasser, Product / Key Account Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
Pirmin Proier, Product Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
Mario Propst, Senior System Line Manager E-Drive, AVL | LinkedIn
Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Today’s E-Motors are increasingly required to facilitate higher maximum speeds and power densities. As a result, electric vehicle engineers face significant challenges with regards to the mechanical design of the rotor, bearings, windings, and housing. These motors also tend to have higher cogging torque and torque ripples, which can create challenges in terms of electromagnetic design.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s David Krasser, Pirmin Proier and Mario Propst introduce a new, innovative high dynamic torque analysis system, which enables the measurement of torque and lateral forces (fx, fy) at any rotation speed with a single sensor.
Key topics and takeaways:
- A holistic picture of E-Motor characteristics
- One sensor for highest dynamic torque, lateral forces and NVH
- Comparison: simulation versus reality
- Early validation of mechanical and electromagnetic design
- Large field of applications e.g. E-Motor – inverter – optimization