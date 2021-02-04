Paving the way for zero-impact ICE emissions by automating CFD

Fuel Economy and EmissionsHybrid VehiclesInternal Combustion EngineStandards and RegulationsTesting and Validation

Andrej Poredos, Team Leader Powertrain Systems and Thermal Solutions, AVL | LinkedIn

Simon Bezensek, Analysis Engineer, AVL

Despite the trend towards increased electrification in vehicles, the internal combustion engine (ICE) looks set to remain part of the powertrain mix for years to come, either as the exclusive means of propulsion or as part of a hybrid system.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Andrej Pordedos and Simon Bezensek provide insight into how 3D CFD simulation can help engineers optimize the modern ICE and obtain zero-impact CO2 emissions.

Key topics and takeaways:

  • Overview of AVL’s new FIRE™ M Engine CFD modelling solution
  • Learn how to discretize the in-cylinder flow domain of a GDI engine
  • Gain insight into the simplicity of standard post-processing and project reporting
  • Discover the time savings offered by AVL’s new solution

Meet the experts

Andrej Poredos

Team Leader Powertrain Systems and Thermal Solutions, AVL

Simon Bezensek

Analysis Engineer, AVL