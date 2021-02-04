Paving the way for zero-impact ICE emissions by automating CFD

Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the webinar when it’s finished.
Despite the trend towards increased electrification in vehicles, the internal combustion engine (ICE) looks set to remain part of the powertrain mix for years to come, either as the exclusive means of propulsion or as part of a hybrid system.
In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Andrej Pordedos and Simon Bezensek provide insight into how 3D CFD simulation can help engineers optimize the modern ICE and obtain zero-impact CO2 emissions.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Overview of AVL’s new FIRE™ M Engine CFD modelling solution
- Learn how to discretize the in-cylinder flow domain of a GDI engine
- Gain insight into the simplicity of standard post-processing and project reporting
- Discover the time savings offered by AVL’s new solution