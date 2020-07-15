Post Euro-6 emission testing: how R&D emission testing might look
Kurt Engeljehringer, Business Development Manager - Emission Testing, AVL | LinkedIn
Manfred Linke, Business Development Manager, AVL | LinkedIn
Upcoming post-Euro-6 emission regulations will affect pure ICE as well as hybrid, battery and fuel cell electric vehicles. The main challenges for the development of such vehicles are the growing number of sample probe locations along with the complex exhaust aftertreatment systems, the flow rates of extracted samples and the floor space required for additional measurement equipment.
In this free webinar, Kurt Engeljehringer and Manfred Linke of AVL discuss the impact of new regulations on emissions testing.
Key topics and takeaways:
- Engine-out and mid-cat measurements at sample points with high pressures and temperatures will be necessary in addition to tailpipe sampling for all components
- DPF and GPF will be needed to fulfil particle limits, requiring particle number and transient soot measurement to develop soot loading and regeneration models
- Complex exhaust aftertreatment systems require a higher number of exhaust gas sampling points, so extracted samples must not affect the engine and the exhaust aftertreatment system
- Frontloading and validation: To cope with RDE requirements, RDE cycles need to be run early in the development cycle, not only in chassis dynos but also in powertrain and engine testbeds.